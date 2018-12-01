How The Fed Is Draining The Punch Bowl----Some Sneaky Mechanics Are Reversing

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, December 1st, 2018

Developments in outstanding net Fed credit (as of 01 November). A year ago Fed credit was still growing at 8.9% q/q and 4.6% y/y, despite QT already being underway. The decline in securities held outright was primarily offset by the rundown of reverse repos with domestic banks. These are now completely unwound – what remains are reverse repos with foreign institutions, which usually do not change much over time. As a result changes in outstanding Fed credit are now almost exclusively driven by the rundown of the QE portfolio.

 

https://acting-man.com/?p=53826

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.