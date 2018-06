The origins of the modern unemployment rate were, of course, political in nature. Before, the question was simple: you were either employed or you weren’t. There weren’t so many various stages of condition, a gradation that today is as enthusiastically applied to the very definition of the labor force itself.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=187510&preview_id=187510&preview_nonce=d1863f38c1&preview=true