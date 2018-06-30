How Trump Can Drain The DOJ Swamp---Fire Rosenstein, Call The Undertaker For Sessions

It’s rumored that our president, the Golden Golem of Greatness, can, shall we say, put the Department of Justice and its subsidiary, the FBI, out of their current misery by finally firing a few of these conniving top dawgs. Order Rosenstein to release un-redacted files he’s been sitting on for a year, and fire his ass for cause when he refuses. In the case of Mr. Sessions, for Godsake, call the undertaker.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=188117&preview_id=188117&preview_nonce=fae72255ca&preview=true