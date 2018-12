The US good trade deficit was $55.5 billion in October (worse than the $55.0 billion expected and well down from the $54.6 billion revised print for September). This is the biggest US deficit since October 2008, underscoring continued fallout from the trade dispute with China. The goods trade gap with China widened to a record.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-06/trumps-trade-deficit-tumbles-worst-decade-china-gap-hits-record-high