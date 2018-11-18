Imperial Washington's So-Called War On Terrorism-----$6 Trillion Spent, 500,000 Dead

he United States has spent nearly $6 trillion on wars that directly contributed to the deaths of around 500,000 people since the 9/11 attacks of 2001.

Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs published its annual "Costs of War" report Wednesday, taking into consideration the Pentagon's spending and its Overseas Contingency Operations account, as well as "war-related spending by the Department of State, past and obligated spending for war veterans’ care, interest on the debt incurred to pay for the wars, and the prevention of and response to terrorism by the Department of Homeland Security."

https://www.newsweek.com/us-spent-six-trillion-wars-killed-half-million-1215588