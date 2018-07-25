It Ain't Dead Yet----Statist War On Cash Meeting Serious Resistance

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

But a study released in June by UK-based online payments company Paysafe confirmed that consumers on both sides of the Atlantic continue to cling to physical lucre: 87% of consumers surveyed in the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Austria said they had used cash to make purchases in the last month, 83% visited ATMs, and 41% said they are not interested in even hearing about cash alternatives.

Now, even certain branches of government are pushing back against the cashless trend.

 

 

 

