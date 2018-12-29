Leveraged Loan Market Takes Big Year-End Spill

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, December 29th, 2018

Part of the $1.3 trillion in “leveraged loans” — loans issued by junk-rated overleveraged companies — end up in loan mutual funds and loan ETFs. These funds saw another record outflow in the week ended December 26: $3.53 billion, according to Lipper. It was the sixth outflow in a row, another record. Over the past nine weeks, $14.8 billion had been yanked out, another record. These outflows are, as LCD, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence, put it, “punctuating a staggering turnaround for the asset class” that until October was red-hot:

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/12/28/loan-mutual-funds-have-record-bad-year-end/

