Look Out Tech Execs---Red Ponzi Ain't Palo Alto

"If I was an American tech executive, I wouldn't travel to China this week". That’s what James Lewis, a former Commerce Department official and current director of technology policy at the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Axios on Wednesday after Canada arrested a top executive for China’s Huawai Technologies Co. on behalf of the U.S. government.Lewis told Axios that “Huawei is one of the Chinese government’s pet companies,” and warned “They will retaliate and China will take hostages.”

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-may-target-us-executives-after-arrest-of-huawei-cfo-this-expert-warns-2018-12-05