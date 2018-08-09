Marooned In The Hindu Kush---Why Another Washington War Has Failed

It is beyond honest dispute that the wars did not achieve what their organizers promised, no matter the party in power or the generals in command. Astonishingly expensive, strategically incoherent, sold by a shifting slate of senior officers and politicians and editorial-page hawks, the wars have continued in varied forms and under different rationales each and every year since passenger jets struck the World Trade Center in 2001. They continue today without an end in sight, reauthorized in Pentagon budgets almost as if distant war is a presumed government action.

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/08/why-they-failed-the-quintessence-of-the-korengal-valley-campaign.html#more