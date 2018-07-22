Memo To The Mainstream Media----You're The Trained Poodle, Not Trump

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 21st, 2018

Donald Trump is not particularly articulate, navigating through the language with a small repetitive vocabulary, but what he said at his Helsinki press conference was honest and even brave.  As the hounds bay for his blood, he quite correctly refused to endorse the “findings” of US intelligence agencies, fourteen years after the same agencies “found” that Iraq was bursting with weapons of mass destruction.  How in the world could anyone expect anything else?

 

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2018/07/21/donald-trump-was-elected-by-russia-mass-dementia-in-the-western-establishment/

 

