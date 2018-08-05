Memo To Washington Russophobes: The Soviet Union Has Been Dead For 27 Years!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, August 5th, 2018

One obvious difference between the Soviet Union and Russia is that the Soviet governing elite embraced Marxism-Leninism and its objective of world revolution. Today’s Russia is not a messianic power. Its economic system is a rather mundane variety of corrupt crony capitalism, not rigid state socialism. The political system is a conservative autocracy with aspects of a rigged democracy, not a one-party dictatorship that brooks no dissent whatsoever.

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/russia-not-soviet-union-27041

 

