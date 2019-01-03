Mind The $1.5 Trillion Leveraged Loan Market---It's Downright Bubblicious

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 3rd, 2019

“It’s definitely bubblicious,” Davis said. She also said those complex purchases of loans, which are used partly to finance private-equity transactions, may be fostering much of the current volatility exhibited by global equity markets. The leveraged-loan borrowing in the U.S. has quietly ballooned over the past two years, surging way beyond levels since during the 2007 financial crisis.

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-woman-who-predicted-the-2018-stock-market-volatility-blowup-now-warns-of-bubbliciouness-in-loans-2019-01-03

 

 

