Mind The Junk---Still Irrational, Exuberant and Heading For A Crash

Junk-rated Asurion – which is based in Nashville, has 16,000 employees in the US and elsewhere, and sells insurance and extended warranties for smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and the like – is borrowing $3.75 billion via two “leveraged loans.” .......This money is not used for anything productive, or to acquire another company, or to expand operations, or to increase revenues. It simply extracts cash from the company and in the process loads it up with debt...

https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/22/this-is-proof-the-junk-credit-market-is-still-irrationally-exuberant/