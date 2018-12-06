Mind The Machines----They Now Account For 80% Of Daily Volume And 100% Of Speed

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 6th, 2018

Eighty percent of the daily moves in U.S. stocks are machine-led, a fund manager told CNBC on Wednesday.

The phenomenon, also called algorithm or algo trading, refers to market transactions that use advanced mathematical models to make high-speed trading decisions. Many believe that the different sell-off episodes seen throughout 2018 were caused by these machines, as they act on immediate data releases, without taking the time to digest them as humans would.

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/05/sell-offs-could-be-down-to-machines-that-control-80percent-of-us-stocks-fund-manager-says.html

 

