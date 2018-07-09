Mind The Other Trade War---Trump's Campaign For "Zero" Iranian Oil Exports

But it will be a difficult task since European companies are walking away from Iran even as their governments insist they will support their investments. “What I hear from oil and gas companies, no one is taking a risk from being cut off from the U.S. financial market. So I think there’s a really big gap between what foreign governments are saying and what companies are saying,” Brenda Shaffer of Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service said. She cited the case of Total SA, the French oil giant that pulled out of Iran despite assurances from European governments that they would be protected from U.S. sanctions.

https://oilprice.com/Geopolitics/International/How-Bad-Is-Irans-Oil-Situation.html