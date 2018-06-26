Mind The Red Swan---Shanghai Composite Down By More Than 20%

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, June 26th, 2018

The mood was more subdued in China, where stocks entered an official bear market amid fears the country may not be prepared to wage a full-blown trade war with the US. Having closed on the verge of a -20% drop on Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% at the close, taking its loss since a January high to more than 20%, officially entering its 4th bear market in 3 years. Airlines extended a rout as a slumping yuan boosted the cost of their dollar-denominated debt, while property developers also sank.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-26/global-rout-stalls-china-enters-bear-market-dollar-rebounds

