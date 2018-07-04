Mind The Rising Dollar And Hedging Costs: Japanese Tsunami Out Of US CLOs Is Coming

The cost of hedging USD assets has however risen due to a flattening USD yield curve and dislocations in FX forwards. As shown below, their effective yield on a 10 year US Treasury (UST) hedged with a 3 month USDJPY FX forward has fallen to 0.17%. As this is below the roughly 1% yield many financial institutions require to generate profits they have been selling USTs, even as unhedged 10 year UST yields rise. The effective yield will fall dramatically for here if 3 month USD Libor rises in line with the Fed's "Dot Plot" forecast for short term rates, assuming other variables like 10 year UST yields remain constant.

