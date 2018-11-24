Narcos Mexico---Still Another Lesson In The Futility Of The Drug Wars

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, November 24th, 2018

There is only one way to put the drug lords and drug cartels out of business. That way is legalization. If all drugs were legalized today, the drug lords and the drug cartels would be out of business tomorrow. That’s because they can’t compete against pharmacies and reputable companies. Drug lords and drug cartels can only thrive in an illegal market, where violence, not better products, eradicates competition. Drug legalization is the only way to end the drug-war murders, mayhem, and corruption.

 

https://www.fff.org/2018/11/21/narcos-mexico-and-el-chapo/

 

