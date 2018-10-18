Netflix----A Fiscal Trainwreck That Would Even Embarrass The US Congress

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 18th, 2018

But let’s not forget the price Netflix is currently paying for that growth…The company has burned $1.7 billion in cash this year through the third quarter.  So every new subscriber comes at a giant loss.

And Netflix is making up for those losses with debt.The company has $8.3 billion in long-term debt, up from $6.5 billion at the end of 2017. And it’s paid $291 million in interest so far this year.

With interest rates rising, that interest expense is only going up. The company has also spent $6.9 billion on content this year (meaning it should surpass its estimates of $7-8 billion). And it’s on the hook to pay out another $18.6 billion for content in the future. 

 

 

 

https://www.sovereignman.com/trends/is-netflix-being-run-by-the-united-states-congress-24233/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=sm_notes&utm_campaign=notes&utm_content=20181017_netflix_debt

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.