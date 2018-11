We’re in one of the longest economic expansion cycles in history and nobody’s happy. It’s mind blowing. You’d think 2018 would have people dancing in the streets. 3.7% unemployment, record stock market prices. Well the ladder until recently that is.

So let me rephrase: What happens if you have record buybacks, record dividends, and record earnings but 89% of assets yield a negative return in US dollar terms? No really that’s just what happened:

https://northmantrader.com/2018/11/06/mind-blowing/