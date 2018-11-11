Nice Work, Mario! After $3 Trillion Of Money Printing, Eurozone Stalls to 0.2% Growth In Q3

The eurozone could not borrow from the momentum of the U.S. economy in the third quarter as economic growth slumped to a tepid 0.2%, the slowest rate in more than four years. With the 19-nation currency bloc beginning to stagnate, and the heavyweights failing to post significant gains, Brussels is in panic mode, likely leaning on the European Central Bank (ECB) for further stimulus.

