In short, no. Every conceivable indicator of human well-being shows that the world is much better off with 7.6 billion people in 2018 than we were with half that in the early 1970s. Earth’s population has doubled, but the share of the population in extreme poverty has been slashed from about 60% in 1970 to less than 10% today.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=193411&preview_id=193411&preview_nonce=63f092185a&preview=true