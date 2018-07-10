Not MAGA----Washington Drops The Bombs, Europe Gets The Refugees

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, July 10th, 2018

The US Government (with France and a few other US allies) bombs Libya, Syria, etc.; and the US regime refuses to accept any of the resulting refugees — the burdens from which are now breaking the EU, and the EU is sinking in economic competition against America’s international corporations. America’s corporations remain blithely unscathed by not only the refugees that are breaking up the EU, but also by the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia, Iran, and other allies of governments that the US regime is trying to overthrow in its constant invasions and coups. The US Government makes proclamations such as “Assad must go!” — but by what right is the US Government involved, at all, in determining whom the leaders in Syria will be?

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/07/09/america-bombs-europe-gets-refugees-that-evil.html

 

