Stinnett says that he cannot be sure which exact grievance ran afoul of Facebook's policy, but he assumes that it's paragraph 31, which excoriates the King for inciting "domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages."

goo.gl/yGmo9D

https://reason.com/blog/2018/07/03/facebook-algorithm-flags-removes-declara