Now Comes The Real Disgusting Part----Turning Khashoggi's Pieces And Parts Into Cash

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, October 21st, 2018

Erdogan has got the Saudis over a barrel and he’ll squeeze everything he can out of them.......The hazard of writing about the Saudis’ absurd gyrations as they seek to avoid blame for the murder of the late, not notably great journalist and Muslim Brotherhood activist Jamal Khashoggi is that by the time a sentence is finished, the landscape may have changed again.....Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan must think he’s already died and gone to his eternal recreation in the amorous embraces of the dark-eyed houris....

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/10/20/converting-khashoggi-into-cash.html

 

 

 

 

