Ouch! FAANG Stocks Shed $140 Billion In Tuesday's Rout

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 5th, 2018

Tech stocks are back in correction territory after a painful day for public exchanges.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell nearly 4 percent, with tech stocks like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook weighing most heavily......In total, the so-called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet-owned Google — shed more than $140 billion in market value by the end of the trading Tuesday.

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/04/faang-stocks-shed-140-billion-in-tuesdays-market-rout.html

