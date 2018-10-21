Oval Office Prisoner---The Depredations Of Trump's Horrible National Security Team

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, October 21st, 2018

After all, from National Security Advisor John Bolton (the invasion of Iraq) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (a longtime regime-change advocate) to CIA Director Gina Haspel (black sites and torture), Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis (former Marine general and CENTCOM commander), and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (former Marine general and a commander in Iraq), those adolts [sic] and so many like them remain deeply implicated in the path the country took in those years of geopolitical dreaming. They were especially responsible for the decision to invest in the U.S. military (and little else), as well as in endless wars, in the years before Donald Trump came to power. And worse yet, they seem to have learned absolutely nothing from the process.

 

 

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/10/06/trump-terrible-horrible-no-good-very-bad-national-security-team.html

 

