PC Gone Berserk: EU Court Rules It's Illegal To Point Out The Prophet Muhammad Was Married To A 6-Year Old

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 25th, 2018

An Austrian woman accused of defaming the Prophet Muhammad is not protected by the right to freedom of expression, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled today. Her statements represent "an abusive attack on the Prophet of Islam which could stir up prejudice and threaten religious peace," the court declared.

The woman, identified only as E.S., led what she billed as informational seminars on Islam back in 2009. At one of those seminars, she called Muhammad a pedophile because of his marriage to a girl named Aisha, who was just 6 years old at the time. "A 56-year-old and a 6-year-old? What do you call that? Give me an example? What do we call it, if it is not pedophilia?" she said.

 

https://reason.com/blog/2018/10/25/european-court-womans-defamation-muhamma

