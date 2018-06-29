Pompeo's Preposterous Lies----Destruction Of Yemen Is On Washington, Not Tehran

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, June 29th, 2018

The administration has consistently focused on the small Iranian role in Yemen and exaggerated its importance while doing everything possible to cover for the Saudis and Emiratis at the same time that the U.S. has aided and abetted their bombing campaign and the many war crimes they have committed. Even now that the coalition is launching an offensive on the major port of Hodeidah that serves the vast majority of the population, the U.S. is not calling them out for their destabilizing and destructive activities. Instead of condemning the coalition for putting millions of Yemeni lives in jeopardy, the U.S. helps them to attack their impoverished neighbor.

 

 

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/the-war-on-yemen-and-pompeos-pathetic-propaganda/

 

