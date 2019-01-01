Probably Nothin'!

As a result, the 1s2s curve has inverted to a whopping -10.8bps.
....... the last time the 1s2s traded almost this negative, when it touched -10.2bps, was in October 2008, just after the government announced it had bailed out AIG.
