Putin-Phobia---Washington's Bipartisan Disease Of Choice

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 5th, 2018

Democrats who once pressed for détente with the Soviet Union act as if Trump will be giving aid and comfort to the enemy. Neoconservatives and other Republican hawks are equally horrified, having pressed for something close to war with Moscow since the latter’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. Both sides act as if the Soviet Union has been reborn and Cold War has restarted.

Russia’s critics present a long bill of requirements to be met before they would relax sanctions or otherwise improve relations. Putin could save time by agreeing to be an American vassal.

 

 

 

http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/putin-phobia-the-only-bipartisan-game-in-town/

