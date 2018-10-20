Putin's Valdai Speech Exposes Insanity Of Washington Neocons

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, October 20th, 2018

All of this highlights the major theme that came out of Putin’s comments.Strength through resolve.  Resolve comes as a consequence of defending culture.

Putin wasn’t boasting or grandstanding about Russia’s hypersonic weapons capability.  He told everyone they are deployed.  He did this to shut up the U.S. neoconservative chattering class who he rightly says whisper in President Trump’s ear that they can win a nuclear conflict with Russia.

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-20/putin-lays-down-law-valdai

