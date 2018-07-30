Putrescent Fruits of the Great Trump/GOP Tax Cut Scam

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, July 30th, 2018

According to Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), the fruits of last year’s great GOP tax cut heist were as follows: 4.3% of workers got wage hikes or bonuses – 6.7 million out of 155 million. Only a handful of employers provided them so far – 407 out of 5.9 million. Corporate predators are getting 11-fold as much in tax breaks as they’re giving workers in extra pay and bonuses – $77 billion v. $7 billion.

Corporate predators are spending 88 times the amount on stock buybacks as on worker wage hikes and bonuses – $7 billion v. $617 billion. Trump’s highly touted “middle class miracle” was a colossal Big Lie.

 

https://stephenlendman.org/2018/07/fruits-of-the-great-2017-tax-cut-scam/

