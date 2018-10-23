Red Ponzi Alert: One Of China's Largest Funds Is Getting Ready To Dump Stocks

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018

A few days after we reported that the investment vehicle of Sweden's most powerful family, the Wallenbergs, has begun preparations for the next global crisis, concerns about the future have spread to one of China's largest state-backed asset manager which runs about HK$139 billion ($18 billion) in assets, and which said it was preparing to sell shares in as many as 30 stocks on concern that valuations worldwide have peaked....

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-23/time-prepare-next-crisis-one-chinas-largest-funds-getting-ready-dump-stocks

 

