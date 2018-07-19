Red Ponzi Update---Panic Point Is Near

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 19th, 2018

Stocks, Commods and EM on overnight lows with the Yuan decline accelerating (CNH to the lowest level in a year) as signs of accelerated easing / outright stimulus confirm the Chinese economic slowdown and credit crunch reality..... The cumulative move in offshore deliverable CNY (USDCNH) over the past 30 sessions is 6.6%, a 5 standard-deviation event across all returns over the past 10 years and now significantly larger than the devaluation of August ’15.

The implications of this Chinese “confirmed slowdown”—alongside the ambiguous / “edge-less” “trade war” noise—have driven the recent escalation of “global growth scare” which I have been discussing in my “Downshift” thesis since mid-June. As experienced in the period following August ’15, the Yuan devaluation has the potential to trigger a global “disinflationary impulse” with stronger US Dollar NEGATIVELY impacting Commodities, and with it, global Fixed-Income, Equities and EM assets.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-19/we-are-nearing-pain-point-triggering-pboc-put

