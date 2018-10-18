Red Ponzi Wobbling----Shanghai Index Plunges To 4-Year Low

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, October 18th, 2018

Two days after we reported that concerns about pledged shares, in which major investors put up stock as collateral for personal loans - a disastrous practice when stock prices are dropping, emerged as a key pressure point for China's market, overnight Bloomberg reported that "rising fears of widespread margin calls fueled a 3 percent tumble in the Shanghai Composite Index, which sank to a nearly four-year low as more than 13 stocks fell for each that rose."

The concentrated selloff, sent the Shanghai Composite down 2.9%, closing at session lows of 2,486, the lowest level since November 2014, as China's plunge-protecting "National Team" was nowhere to be seen.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-18/china-crashes-flood-margin-calls-sparks-liquidity-crisis-panic-selling

 

