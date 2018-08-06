Red Resolve Meets The Orange Fury----This Is A Trade War And It's Not Ending Soon

All hope abandon ye who think the trade war with China has any hope of ending soon.One month ago, Beijing ordered China's state media "not to use aggressive language" for Trump. As of Sunday, that directive has clearly expired, and after a weekend of bluster by President Trump in which he proclaimed that he has the upper hand in the trade war with China, Beijing finally responded angrily through state media, saying the nation is ready to endure the economic fallout, and launched an "unusually personal attack" against Trump’s trade policies on Monday, saying Trump’s trade “extortion” would not work according to Reuters.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-06/china-lashes-out-arrogant-deceitful-trump-we-are-prepared-fight-end