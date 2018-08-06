Red Resolve Meets The Orange Fury----This Is A Trade War And It's Not Ending Soon

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, August 6th, 2018

All hope abandon ye who think the trade war with China has any hope of ending soon.One month ago, Beijing ordered China's state media "not to use aggressive language" for Trump. As of Sunday, that directive has clearly expired, and after a weekend of bluster by President Trump in which he proclaimed that he has the upper hand in the trade war with China, Beijing finally responded angrily through state media, saying the nation is ready to endure the economic fallout, and launched an "unusually personal attack" against Trump’s trade policies on Monday, saying Trump’s trade “extortion” would not work according to Reuters.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-06/china-lashes-out-arrogant-deceitful-trump-we-are-prepared-fight-end

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.