Reflections On Genius In A Field Bereft Thereof----The Economics Of Mises And Rothbard

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 20th, 2018

Maybe it is no surprise that Murray, even as a very young man, was targeted for marginalization. Like Mises, he had been a straight-A student all his life, but had his PhD blocked for years at Columbia University. His doctoral committee had enthusiastically approved his dissertation, but GOP Keynesian Arthur Burns, the Big Man in the department, intervened to veto their decision. Note: Murray’s The Panic of 1819 — his dissertation — is still the standard work on that episode, for the mainstream as well as Austrians.

 

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=256465&preview_id=256465&preview_nonce=4843a4feb4&preview=true

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.