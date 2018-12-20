Reflections On Genius In A Field Bereft Thereof----The Economics Of Mises And Rothbard

Maybe it is no surprise that Murray, even as a very young man, was targeted for marginalization. Like Mises, he had been a straight-A student all his life, but had his PhD blocked for years at Columbia University. His doctoral committee had enthusiastically approved his dissertation, but GOP Keynesian Arthur Burns, the Big Man in the department, intervened to veto their decision. Note: Murray’s The Panic of 1819 — his dissertation — is still the standard work on that episode, for the mainstream as well as Austrians.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=256465&preview_id=256465&preview_nonce=4843a4feb4&preview=true