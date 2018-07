So far, 2018 looks like it could beat the record that was set last year for the number of store closures in a single year if the second half continues to grow with new announcements at the rate it has been growing. Some reports say that more than 12,000 stores are expected to close this year versus last year’s 9,000, and the number slated for closure keeps growing. (Witness Sears’ new additions to their list.)

