Including the contributions from gasoline, over the last five months (including revisions to August and more so September) total retail sales have increased by only 1.5%. That adds up to a very low 3.6% annual rate. A five-month lull reduces the chance this slowdown is the product of very short-term events like hurricanes.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=242568&preview_id=242568&preview_nonce=b21d5c566c&preview=true