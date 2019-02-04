Robert Mueller Is A Coward And A Liar

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, February 4th, 2019

Robert Mueller is a coward because he again, in his indictment of Roger Stone last week, makes claims against people who can’t defend themselves, and who moreover have in at least one case, that of Julian Assange, previously and repeatedly denied those claims. And Robert Mueller’s a liar because many of his claims are evidently not true; but though he will never be able to prove them, and he knows it, he still makes his ‘case’ based on them.

 

 

 

 

https://www.theautomaticearth.com/2019/02/robert-mueller-is-a-coward-and-a-liar/

 

 

