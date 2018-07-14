Rosenstein's Great Big Nothingburger

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, July 14th, 2018

If you read the indictment, you will see that it consists of nothing but improbable accusations. There is no way on earth that the US Justice (sic) Department would be able to acquire the information in this fictional story that Rosenstein has presented. Moreover, there is no sign whatsoever of any evidence in the indictment. Rosenstein knows that he needs no evidence, because the accused will never be brought to trial.

 

 

https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/07/13/trump-should-fire-rosenstein-immediately/

