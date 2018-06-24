Running On Empty---Poof Goes The Mueller Scam

Even with the media lavishing coverage on the Mueller investigation, it has failed to do much of anything except get Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, and others in trouble—not for working under Putin’s direction to get the MAGA candidate elected, but for alleged bank fraud and violation of campaign finance laws.

This is pretty routine stuff in Washington. Mueller doesn’t have a case and he knows it. Now he will save face by passing off the investigation to underlings. Meanwhile, the rest of us get respite—until the next drummed up load of horse manure masquerading as high crimes and misdemeanors appears on the scene.

https://kurtnimmo.blog/2018/06/24/poof-there-goes-the-mueller-investigation/