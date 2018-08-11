Senator Rand Paul----A Mighty Voice For Peace

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, August 11th, 2018

But this part of the story was the most revelatory: “’Rand Paul has persuaded the president that we are not for regime change in Iran,’ this person said, because adopting that position would instigate another war in the Middle East.”

This is significant, not because Trump couldn’t have arrived at the same position without Paul’s counsel, but because it’s easy to imagine him embracing regime change, what with virtually every major foreign policy advisor in his cabinet supporting something close to war with Iran. “Personnel is policy” is more than a cliché.

 

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/rand-paul-against-the-world/

