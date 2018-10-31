Sept. Homes Sales Plummet 18% In La La Land: Could It Be Interest Rates? Nah!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, October 31st, 2018

Higher mortgage rates and overheated home prices hit Southern California home sales hard in September.

The number of new and existing houses and condominiums sold during the month plummeted nearly 18 percent compared with September 2017, according to CoreLogic. That was the slowest September pace since 2007, when the national housing and mortgage crisis was hitting.

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/30/southern-california-suffers-its-worst-housing-slump-in-over-a-decade.html?__source=sharebar|twitter&par=sharebar

