Seven Days In July---Mental Disorder In The Imperial City

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, July 22nd, 2018

For the US to accuse Russia of meddling is the ultimate pot calling the kettle black. The neocon former US Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, admitted her organization had spent $5 billion to overthrow Ukraine’s pro-Russian government.  US undercover political and financial operations have recently been active in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Somalia, Uganda, Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan, to name but a few nations.

 

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/07/eric-margolis/seven-days-in-july/

 

