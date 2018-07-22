Six Reasons To Worry About The Red Ponzi

While much of the recent commentary targeting China has centered on its response to Trump's trade war and the sharp devaluation of the Yuan, many have argued that the real focus should be China's decelerating economy. Commenting on this paradox, Credit Suisse said in a recent note that "consensus has been far too complacent on China" for a country that in PPP terms is already the biggest economy in the world and has accounted for an average of 36% of annual global GDP growth over the past five years.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-21/six-reasons-why-credit-suisse-very-worried-about-chinas-economy