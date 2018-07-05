Sovereignty, Singapore, and the Road to Peace

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, July 5th, 2018

Long after the fall of the Soviet empire, and the semi-formal rejection of Marxist-Leninist dogma by most of the Communist parties of the world, including – in practice – the Chinese, the assumptions that shaped the cold war universe are still canonical in Washington, D.C. The reason for this is that human beings are creatures of habit: and they’re lazy. Rather than recognize a new reality and adapt, most would rather just continue the same old routine. It’s easier, at least in the short term….

 

 

 

https://original.antiwar.com/justin/2018/07/04/sovereignty-singapore-and-the-road-to-peace/

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.