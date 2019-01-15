Synchronized Global Growth, RIP! Europe And China Both Head Into Slump

Fears are growing over the state of the global economy after China recorded a shock fall in exports, while European factory output declined by the biggest margin in almost three years.

In a sign that the worldwide slowdown is gathering pace, official figures showed Chinese exports were down 4.4% in December – the largest fall since 2016 – on the back of faltering demand in most of its key markets. Imports fell 7.6% to reflect waning domestic demand. The unexpected downturn for the biggest global exporter of manufactured products came as eurozone industrial output shrank in November.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/14/global-economy-fears-grow-china-eurozone-slump