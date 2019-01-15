Synchronized Global Growth, RIP! Europe And China Both Head Into Slump

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, January 15th, 2019

Fears are growing over the state of the global economy after China recorded a shock fall in exports, while European factory output declined by the biggest margin in almost three years.

In a sign that the worldwide slowdown is gathering pace, official figures showed Chinese exports were down 4.4% in December – the largest fall since 2016 – on the back of faltering demand in most of its key markets. Imports fell 7.6% to reflect waning domestic demand. The unexpected downturn for the biggest global exporter of manufactured products came as eurozone industrial output shrank in November.

 

 

 

 

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/jan/14/global-economy-fears-grow-china-eurozone-slump

 

