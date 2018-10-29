Tall Paul Volcker Puts The Wood to Bernanke And Yellen

.....the former Fed Chairman delivers a sound rebuke to Chairmen Ben Bernanke (2006-2014) and Janet Yellen (2014-2018), and other Fed governors and economists, for fretting overmuch about deflation. He argues that the true danger is that loose monetary policy leads to inflation and market contagion caused by the manipulation of risk preferences.

Volcker specifically chides Bernanke and Yellen for their fixation on a two percent inflation target, one of the main ornaments on the data dependent Fed Christmas Tree. “How did central bankers fall into the trap of assigning such weight to tiny changes in a single statistic, with all of its inherent weakness?” he asks.

https://www.theinstitutionalriskanalyst.com/single-post/2018/10/28/Volcker-Rebukes-Bernanke-and-Yellen-Feds